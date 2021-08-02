Partly Cloudy icon
Frustration at FLL: Spirit Airlines customers face nightmarish ‘operational challenges’

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Travel
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Some Spirit Airlines customers spent Sunday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, as they were still facing delays and cancellations Monday.

The ultra-low-cost carrier headquartered in Miramar released a statement saying they were dealing with “operational challenges” and didn’t provide a timeline.

“You get what you pay for,” Jim Harris said, adding he is considering taking a bus back home.

For most customers at FLL’s Terminal 4, the issues began this weekend. Officials at FLL said an operations team was helping some stranded travelers and said the airlines’ difficulties had nothing to do with any pilot/crew strike action. A woman described the situation at the counter Sunday as “a Zoo.”

Major delays for Spirit Airlines passengers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday, August 1. (WPLG)

“First they delayed it one hour, then it was delayed a second hour, and then it canceled on us, and it was a mad rush. It was like everybody ran for the ticket booths,” Bill Chambers said Sunday morning about his flight to Philadelphia, adding he is considering taking the train back home.

Some Spirit Airlines customers like Sandra Yepes decided to walk over to the neighboring terminal for United Airlines to find flights back home to Denver.

“The problem is buying tickets at the last minute is not easy and they are very expensive, like three times more expensive than a week ago,” Yepes said.

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

