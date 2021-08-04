Residents of Overtown apartment facing eviction despite paying their rent

Despite paying rent, Overtown apartment tenants told they must leave

OVERTOWN, Fla. – Tenants at an Overtown Apartment building are suddenly having to find a new place to live.

Those residents said they were served eviction notices despite paying their rent.

Renters told Local 10 News the building was sold, and they have no place to go.

Overtown apartment building residents being evicted after building changes ownership. (WPLG)

Tenants, many who have lived in the complex more than a decade, are working with the Miami Workers Center.

The center works with people who face evictions, helping explain that while what is being done is legal, the tenants need more time.

“They didn’t get sufficient time to pick up and move,” said Norma Uriostugei with Miami Workers Center. “With background checks and credit checks, everything that comes with moving from one place to another, 30 days is not enough time.”

Local 10 News has reached out to the new owner of the building to find out if tenants will be given more time.