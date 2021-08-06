Woman arrested in theft of puppy at Miami-Dade animal clinic

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida woman was arrested Wednesday on accusations that she stole a puppy from a veterinarian clinic back in June.

Madelyn Acosta, 46, went before a judge Thursday on a charge of third-degree grand theft.

Police believe she’s the woman seen in surveillance video stealing a puppy from its carrier at the Best Care Animal Clinic on Southwest Eighth Street in Miami-Dade’s University Park neighborhood while the handler was paying the bill.

RAW FOOTAGE: Surveillance video shows woman stealing puppy at Miami-Dade animal clinic

RAW FOOTAGE: Surveillance video shows woman stealing puppy at Miami-Dade animal clinic

The incident occurred on June 15.

Lenier Mesa, a Cuban singer who lives in Miami, posted on social media that the Pomeranian puppy was his and that it had vanished after a relative took it to the veterinarian to get its vaccines.

Ad

Police say Acosta hid the puppy under her shirt before walking out. They said she returned the puppy to the animal clinic last month.

Acosta is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond. The judge on Thursday ordered her to stay away from the animal clinic.