Miami-Dade firefighters respond to a house fire on Monday in Pinewood.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured on Monday after a fiery crash and a house fire in Miami-Dade County’s Pinewood neighborhood.

Police officers and firefighters responded to Northwest 101st Street, between Northwest 14th and 15th avenues.

Miami-Dade firefighters deal with a single-vehicle car crash and a house fire on Monday in Pinewood, police said. (SKY 10)

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said a driver lost control, crashed, and caused a house fire.

Zabaleta said two people suffered smoke inhalation and one of them also suffered a leg laceration.