Police: Homicide suspect barricades himself inside Hialeah condominium unit

HIALEAH, Fla. – The Hialeah Police Department’s SWAT team was spotted Monday morning outside a condominium unit, and authorities later confirmed that the police department’s negotiating team is trying to “reach an agreement” with a man who is barricaded inside.

The incident is unfolding at 2190 W. 60th St.

Hialeah police spokeswoman Adriana Quintana Martinez said the man is alone inside the unit and is the main person of interest in connection with a homicide that occurred in the city on Saturday.

She said the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. at 2185 W. 60th St. and left a young man dead.

According to Quintana Martinez, the man was allegedly with two other people who are already in custody when he shot the victim.

She said the trio was in a dark blue 2010 BMW at the time.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

A Local 10 News crew was at Monday’s scene as officers were seen questioning everyone who left the residential complex and checked the trunks of their vehicles before they were allowed to drive off.

The community is close to Jose Marti MAST Academy, but the nearly empty parking lot there indicated there likely was no present threat to children.