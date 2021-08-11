Broward deputy shares a message after viral video saving dog

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Liam the pup was abandoned Friday. He still needs more medical attention, but we’re now hearing from the deputy who acted fast to help the dog in a video that has since gone viral.

“I try to always tell everybody — just be that voice. Help them. Do what you can because nobody can speak for them,” deputy Angela Laurella said.

That’s exactly what she did when she got a call about a dog tightly tied to a pole Friday in Pompano Beach. He could barely move.

“I began to try to talk to him. Got down to his level. Spoke to him in the animal voice that I speak in and umm gave him some treats,” Laurella said.

She then extended her hand to the dog.

“I got down and said, ‘Wanna give me your paw? You wanna give me your paw?’”

And the pup did the same with his paw, realizing he was in good hands. That touching moment made the rounds on social media.

“This dog, all he wants is someone to help him,” Laurella said. “He gets it. He realizes we’re here to help him. We’re not here to hurt him.”

The dog — visibly malnourished — needed medical attention.

“Emaciated. Every bone and rib protruding. His eyes sunken. Definitely abused,” said Laurella, a dog mom herself who says she’s rescued pups for a long time.

“I really encourage anybody who sees something to say something when it comes to animal cruelty,” she said.

The rescue group 100+ Abandoned Dogs made sure Liam got to a vet to help him recover. For information on how to help, visit 100plusabandoneddogs.org.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is still looking for whoever tied up and abandoned Liam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office Pompano Beach District Office at 954-786-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.