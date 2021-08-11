Miami-Dade detectives on ‘Operation Summer Heat’: Drugs and guns go hand in hand

'Drugs and guns go hand in hand': Miami-Dade detectives continues Operation Summer Heat

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade detectives said a 12-week initiative involving several law enforcement agencies is making an impact.

Since the “Operation Summer Heat” started on June 4th, the team has seized 529 handguns and 73 rifles. They have also recovered 176 stolen vehicles and seized about $226,000 in cash and cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and meth.

“Drugs and guns go hand in hand,” said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

A mass shooting during a rapper’s party at the former El Mula banquet hall and a mass shooting at the Hookah Lounge prompted the operation.

“We are making a difference and we are going to continue to do so,” Zabaleta said.