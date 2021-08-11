Partly Cloudy icon
Miami-Dade detectives on ‘Operation Summer Heat’: Drugs and guns go hand in hand

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade detectives said a 12-week initiative involving several law enforcement agencies is making an impact.

Since the “Operation Summer Heat” started on June 4th, the team has seized 529 handguns and 73 rifles. They have also recovered 176 stolen vehicles and seized about $226,000 in cash and cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and meth.

“Drugs and guns go hand in hand,” said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

A mass shooting during a rapper’s party at the former El Mula banquet hall and a mass shooting at the Hookah Lounge prompted the operation.

“We are making a difference and we are going to continue to do so,” Zabaleta said.

Terrell Forney joined Local 10 News in October 2005 as a general assignment reporter. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but a desire to escape the harsh winters of the north brought him to South Florida.

