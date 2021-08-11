Potential buyer looking to purchase Surfside building collapse land for up to $120 million

Discussions over what to do with Surfside building collapse land ongoing

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Ongoing questions remain about what the site of the Surfside condo collapse should be used for going forward.

On June 24, the Champlain Towers South building collapsed, killing 98 people. Officials are still in the early stages of determining the cause of the catastrophe.

The town has already received an offer on the property, but what the future holds for this land is in limbo.

Some families want to see a memorial where the Champlain Towers South once stood, but a bid of up to $120 million is on the table from a private developer.

There are very few details on who the bidder might be, or their intention for the property if the purchase goes through.

Money from the sale would likely be used to compensate victims, as dozens of lawsuits hang in the balance.

Linda Hedaya lost her daughter Estelle in the collapse, and she wants a memorial at the site.

“People lost their life there, it’s a tragedy and should be preserved as a memorial,” she said.

But a government purchase of the land looks to be unlikely, and because the land is private, the state has no say in how the land is used.

The Town of Surfside has yet to confirm zoning requirements, which is needed for the sales package.

It’s news Hedaya says is hard to take in.

“It’s like holy ground, a grave yard in essence, how many people perished there,” she said. “Why would anybody want to live there?”

The broker for the Surfside property said there is a lot of interest from potential buyers.

Negotiations with the bidder were ongoing Wednesday.