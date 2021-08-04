Surfside security guard describes climbing through rubble to escape building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. – It’s something that will likely never be forgotten.

The security guard working at the Champlain Towers South building the night the condo collapsed described the tense moments to Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe.

Shamoka Furman was on the job for five months as a security guard at the Champlain Towers South.

She can be seen in bodycam footage moments after the condo collapse talking to Surfside Police officers.

“All I remember was the building shaking, I thought it was an earthquake,” Furman said. “I don’t even know how I made it out. Through the grace of God.

“I had to get out, but guess what, I couldn’t get out. I had to figure out a way to escape. It was dark. I ended up going through a window.”

Shamoka Furman speaks to police in the moments after the Champlain Towers South building collapsed in Surfside. (WPLG)

Furman has not been able to work since the collapse, suffering from the trauma of what she saw and heard that morning.

As she escaped through the rubble, she describes hearing people screaming for help.

“Please don’t leave me,” she recalls hearing. “I haven’t been able to work, it’s been very hard.”

“Thank you God for saving my life. Worst day of my life, I honestly thought I was going to die in that building.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Furman through this difficult time. To visit the page, click here.