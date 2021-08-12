3 college athletes shot at Miami Gardens hotel, 1 dead

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A college athlete was fatally shot and two other college athletes were shot at during an altercation at a Miami Gardens hotel.

According to police, three college students were shot at the Stadium Hotel on Tuesday, located just north of Hard Rock Stadium.

College athlete Fred Killings succumbed to his gun-related wounds. 19-year-old Trevon Jeremiah Harris, who also was a student, was taken into custody.

Police say it all started as an argument between teammates at practice. One witness claims to have overheard Harris saying, “I have thirteen shots in the fanny pack.”

Surveillance video later revealed that Harris allegedly “discarded the firearm in a first floor restroom.”

“It is to our knowledge that ASA College has a football team that has rooms here on certain floors of the hotel,” says Miami-Dade Police.

ASA College, where Killings attended, put out a statement on Thursday saying, in part:

“As you may know, a shooting occurred at the Stadium Hotel in Miami Gardens which involved ASA college student athletes that participated in our football program. This incident has shocked our campus community...”

The school canceled classes the day following the news.