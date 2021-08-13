Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

‘Everglades Avengers’: All-female python hunting team shows off 91 pound catch

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Everglades
"Everglades Avengers" bag 16-foot python
"Everglades Avengers" bag 16-foot python (Courtesy: Donna Kalil)

EVERGLADES, Fla. – An all-female team is showing off a massive 16-foot, 91-pound python they captured in the Everglades this week.

Professional hunter Donna Kalil teamed with Marcia Carlson Pack and Jayna Parsley Corns to catch the monster.

They call themselves the “Everglades Avengers”, and Kalil tells us Pack and Corns were total troopers. When Kalil said “jump”, they all worked together to capture the female snake.

Kalil said the python was very powerful and that she probably would not have been able to bag it on her own.

The 16-foot catch is a personal record for Kalil, who also won this year’s FWC Python challenge for most pythons caught by a professional.

The experienced python hunter is also known for her culinary research when it comes to pythons. She believes they are a good source of protein. She told Local 10′s Janine Stanwood last December, that the snakes are “a good white meat, that needs to be prepared properly.”

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

