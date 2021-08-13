‘Everglades Avengers’: All-female python hunting team shows off 91 pound catch

EVERGLADES, Fla. – An all-female team is showing off a massive 16-foot, 91-pound python they captured in the Everglades this week.

Professional hunter Donna Kalil teamed with Marcia Carlson Pack and Jayna Parsley Corns to catch the monster.

They call themselves the “Everglades Avengers”, and Kalil tells us Pack and Corns were total troopers. When Kalil said “jump”, they all worked together to capture the female snake.

Kalil said the python was very powerful and that she probably would not have been able to bag it on her own.

The 16-foot catch is a personal record for Kalil, who also won this year’s FWC Python challenge for most pythons caught by a professional.

The experienced python hunter is also known for her culinary research when it comes to pythons. She believes they are a good source of protein. She told Local 10′s Janine Stanwood last December, that the snakes are “a good white meat, that needs to be prepared properly.”