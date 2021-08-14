Suspect arrested for trafficking teen girl appears before Miami-Dade judge

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested for trafficking a teenage girl appeared in front of a South Florida judge on Saturday.

Moise Junior Jasmin is facing a number of charges, including human trafficking, aggravated child abuse and sexual battery.

The 23-year-old is being held behind bars without bond.

Prosecutors said Jasmin branded a 15-year-old girl with a tattoo of his street name ‘SnowKidd$’.

The girl told investigators Jasmin brought her to South Florida from New York when she was 13 years old and forced her into prostitution.

Detectives also found explicit videos of the two that had been uploaded online.

Prosecutors said they were able to arrest Jasmin after investigating the girl over a shooting that took place earlier this year.