Earthquake-stricken Haiti needs South Florida residents to donate tents, flash lights, batteries

Haitian Americans ask public to help victims of earthquake

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Soraya Louis is a survivor of the catastrophic 7.1 magnitude earthquake in 2010 in Haiti. She was in Port-au-Prince when she was trapped under rubble for about six hours. She understands the urgent need to help those who are again feeling despair.

When the 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck on Saturday, Louis was working for Food For the Poor, an ecumenical Christian nonprofit organization founded in Jamaica and based out of Coconut Creek. Louis is working out of Port-au-Prince and said there is a need for non-perishable foods and practical things like flashlights in the disaster-stricken area of southwestern Haiti.

A girl sleeps inside a church sheltering earthquake-displaced people the morning after Tropical Storm Grace swept over Les Cayes, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, three days after a 7.2 magnitude quake. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“I went from just being scared to being sad, to being upset, to thinking people were abandoning me, to trying to pray to God, to crying, to just being angry,” Louis said about her agonizing wait for help in 2010.

Louis is hoping the South Florida community shows Haitians that they are not alone. An estimated 200,000 people died in 2010 and Louis can’t believe Haitians are having to recover lifeless bodies from the rubble again 11 years later.

People search for those who may be trapped under the earthquake rubble the morning after Tropical Storm Grace swept over Les Cayes, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, three days after a 7.2 magnitude quake. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Saturday earthquake’s official death toll was at 1,941 and rising ― including 1,597 in the Sud province, 205 in Grand’Anse, 137 in Nippes, and two in Nord-Ouest, according to Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency’s Tuesday afternoon report.

There were more than 9,900 injured and at least 83,300 homes were destroyed or damaged.

“Everything is needed from A to Z,” said Ricky Sassine, a Haitian American volunteer in Miami-Dade County. Marleine Bastien, the executive director of the Family Action Network Movement in Miami-Dade, agreed and said there is a need for tents and tarps.

Tropical Storm Grace made landfall on Monday night. Torrential rain hampered relief efforts and the search for survivors. The earthquake’s epicenter was about 23 miles southwest of Haiti’s coastal city of Les Cayes and about 80 miles west of Port-au-Prince. The U.S. Geological Survey detected at least 19 aftershocks.

Earthquake-displaced people are exposed to the elements the morning after Tropical Storm Grace swept over Les Cayes, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, three days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In a country where aid from churches is more reliable than that of the government, The Assumption cathedral in Les Cayes was damaged and Rev. Emile Beldor, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Les Cayes, was among those killed. The Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami and the Episcopal Relief Fund are responding to the tragedy.

Rev. Reginald Jean-Mary, of Notre Dame d’Haiti Mission, at 110 NE 62 St., in Miami’s Little Haiti is asking the public to donate flashlights, batteries, backpacks, generators, and medicine.

A man walks past an earthquake-destroyed church the morning after Tropical Storm Grace swept over Trou Mahot, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, three days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The U.S. Agency for International Development is working with the U.S. Department of Defense to provide air transport with three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, three CH-47 Chinook helicopters, and two HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters.

“We have been working 24/7 to respond with people assets, helicopters, and aircraft to get to Haiti and to assess the situation,” said Lt. Gen. Andrew Croft, the military deputy commander of the U.S. Southern Command in Doral.

Earthquake-displaced people sit under blankets to shield themselves from the rain, the morning after Tropical Storm Grace swept over Les Cayes, Haiti, early Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, three days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Two U.S. Coast Guard helicopters helped with medical evacuations. Sarah Charles, the assistant administrator for USAID’s Bureau of Humanitarian Affairs, reported disaster response teams were forced to suspend operations as the storm arrived Monday, but members were back in action Tuesday to assess the damage.

Health care facilities had patients with severe trauma injuries who needed transfer to Port-au-Prince and there is a shortage of medical supplies. USAID reported the earthquake damaged the water purification system of Maniche, a commune with more than 21,000 residents in Les Cayes.

A woman walks in the rain past earthquake-destroyed homes the day after Tropical Storm Grace swept over Les Cayes, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, three days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Bruno Maes, the United Nations Children’s Fund’s representative in Haiti, was in Les Cayes on Tuesday afternoon. He reported that about half a million Haitian children have limited or no access to shelter, safe water, health care, and nutrition.

“Last night, I saw strong winds and heavy rainfall strike the same areas already affected by the earthquake,” Maes said in a statement. “Countless Haitian families who have lost everything due to the earthquake are now living literally with their feet in the water due to the flooding.”

A building lays in ruins three days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake and the morning after Tropical Storm Grace swept over Les Cayes, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Several aid organizations face logistical obstacles to distribute the aid.

USAID also reported an earthquake-induced landslide blocked the National Highway 7, which connects Les Cayes and Grand’Anse’s Jérémiecity. The World Food Program negotiated with organized criminal groups to lift roadblocks on the main road from Port-au-Prince.

Men carry the body of a boy, who was found in a collapsed building, into the cemetery in Les Cayes, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, three days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit. According to an engineer working for Les Cayes Mayor, the boy's body was found Monday amid the rubble of a collapsed hostal. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The storm and the earthquake come amid a fragile political environment. Haitians were still recovering from the 2016 Hurricane Matthew when officials faced the coronavirus pandemic. A group with links to South Florida assassinated President Jovenel Moïse on July 7. Two days before his murder, Moïse selected Dr. Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon, as the next prime minister of Haiti. Henry took office as the acting president on July 20th.

“I pledge to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral ties to consolidating and strengthen our friendship and cooperation with our partners,” Henry wrote on Tuesday afternoon in French on Twitter.

Earthquake-displaced people sit inside a church the morning after Tropical Storm Grace swept over Les Cayes, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, three days after a 7.2 magnitude quake. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Donors can help Haitians in three ways: Making a donation online, providing relief items via the organization’s AmazonSmile Charity List, or delivering canned goods and first aid kits from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the charity’s Coconut Creek warehouse at 6401 Lyons Rd.

#Jou4 : Operasyon rechèch ak sovtaj yo ap kontinye pou retire moun ki kwense nan ansyen lokal minustah nan lokalite Brefèt... #repons pic.twitter.com/opNrPhKNyC — Pwoteksyon sivil (@Pwoteksyonsivil) August 17, 2021