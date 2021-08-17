Family of corrections officer battling COVID-19 in ICU trying too stay positive

Nicole and Susanne Bazos are twin daughters of Florida Department of Corrections officer Peter Bazos.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – In the last week the South Florida community lost two first responders to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now an officer for the Florida Department of Corrections is in the ICU with COVID-19.

Nicole and Susanne Bazos are twin sisters and self-proclaimed daddy’s girls.

Their father Peter Bazos, or as they call him ‘Positive Pete,’ really does it all.

For close to 30 years, Bazos has worked for the department of corrections.

To his family he’s a coach, the dad with surprise flowers in hand, and the guy who takes the family dog to the vet.

So having him now at Broward Health North in an intensive care unit is extremely tough.

“It feels like a nightmare we can’t wake up from right now,” said Nicole Bazos.

Bazos has COVID-19. He suffered from double pneumonia, initially spending six days in the hospital.

It was only 12 hours after being released that Bazos was rushed back to the emergency room.

Bazos suffered a stroke and is now partially paralyzed on the left side of his body.

Once it hits home, it really puts a reality check, and its been difficult, but like my sister says, we have hope,” said Susanne Bazos.

There are currently 381 people hospitalized in Broward Health facilities, with the vast majority of COVID-19 patients unvaccinated.

Broward Health’s intensive care unit is in overdrive, with a tired staff wearing thin.

The Bazos family meanwhile waits by the phone for his medical team with any good news.

Because of strict COVID-19 restrictions for hospital visits, the family can hardly see Bazos, but are staying as positive for their Positive Pete.

“We know you’re going to be okay one day, and one day soon, too,” said Susanne Bazos.

The family did get some good news, learning that Bazos is slowly being weaned off a ventilator, though he still has a long recovery ahead.

