Man, 19, accused of attacking, carjacking female Uber driver outside hospital

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday after he punched an Uber driver and pushed her out of her moving SUV outside Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, authorities said.

Police confirmed a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist occurred nearby a short time after the carjacking, but it’s still unclear whether the suspect was involved in that crash.

So far, Edward Milo faces one count of robbery/carjacking.

According to his arrest report, Milo’s friend was picked up at his home by the Uber driver just after 4:30 p.m.

Police said Milo then called his friend and told him he needed a ride from the hospital, so the friend added Mount Sinai Medical Center as a stop to his final destination on the Uber app.

According to the arrest report, the 44-year-old Uber driver picked up Milo in her gray Toyota Highlander, but as she was heading toward the exit of the hospital, he punched her several times on the right side of her face. The woman told police that she tried to block the punches and yell for help but she was unable to because Milo kept striking her.

Ad

Police said Milo then removed the victim’s seatbelt and pushed her out of her vehicle while the SUV was still in motion.

According to the report, Milo’s friend jumped into the front passenger seat and threw himself out of the SUV, also while it was still in motion.

He then walked back to the victim, who he said was crying and yelling for help.

The victim was checked out by medical personnel at the hospital and was later released.

Police said robbery detectives were notified by officers a short time later that they had located a female motorcyclist who was down nearby on the Interstate 95 south ramp.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Uber driver’s vehicle was then found by City of Miami police officers after it had been abandoned in the 1300 block of South Dixie Highway.

A perimeter was established and Milo was found hours later in the same area.

Ad

Milo is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. It’s unclear whether he will face charges in connection with the motorcyclist’s death.