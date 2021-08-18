Broward politician’s daughter faces charges in alleged $300K fraud of COVID relief program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Damara Holness appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick M. Hunt on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale to face federal charges for allegedly lying to get $300,000 that were intended to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Holness, 28, applied for $300,000 in Paycheck Protection Program aid on behalf of Holness Consulting, Inc with fraudulent payroll tax forms to allege her company employed 18 people and had about $120,000 in monthly payroll expenses — while she actually didn’t have any employees at all, prosecutors said.

FBI Miami special agents found a bank in Georgia approved her fraudulent application and wired $300,000 to the Holness Consulting, Inc bank account in Florida in July 2020 and she paid accomplices a fee to pretend they were her employees, endorse the checks and return them to her, prosecutors said.

Holness, the former president of the Broward County Democratic Black Caucus and the daughter of former Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness, cashed the fraudulent checks at the company’s bank, prosecutors said.

Damara Holness is facing charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Hunt released her from custody on a $100,000 personal surety bond.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about fraud related to pandemic-related aid to call the National Center for Disaster Fraud’s hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or submit a complaint online.

