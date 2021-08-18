Man, 28, faces charges in shooting injuring girl, 12, at playground in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested on Tuesday night and he is faces charges in the recent shooting in Miami-Dade County that injured a 12-year-old girl at the playground and a woman who was in a nearby apartment.

Devonte Octavian Brown, 28, is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday. Brown is accused of injuring the girl on Aug. 12, near the intersection of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 135th Street.

On the evening of the shooting, Assistant Chief Nikeya Jenkins said there was a fight and several gunmen fired their weapons; the two injured were innocent bystanders. A round broke a window and the glass cut the woman’s face. The girl suffered a left leg injury. Both victims required treatment at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

According to the arrest affidavit, detectives reported surveillance video shows Brown running with a gun during the shootout and hiding inside an apartment. Also, a witness identified Brown as one of the gunmen during a lineup, police said.

Ad

Brown is facing charges of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, property trespassing with a weapon, firearm discharge in public, and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Related document: Brown’s arrest affidavit