Man accused of carjacking Uber driver also faces charges for fatal motorcycle crash

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man who was arrested Monday on accusations that he attacked and carjacked a female Uber driver is now facing an additional charge for his alleged involvement in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred shortly after the carjacking, authorities said.

Edward Milo now faces charges of robbery/carjacking and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

According to his arrest report, Milo’s friend was already inside the Uber vehicle when the driver picked him up Monday from Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach.

But as the 44-year-old driver was leaving the hospital, Milo began punching her on the right side of her face, released her seatbelt and pushed her out of her moving Toyota Highlander, authorities said.

Police said Milo’s friend jumped out of the vehicle and Milo fled the scene, jumping onto Interstate 195 and then entering the ramp to the southbound lanes of Interstate 95.

According to the report, it was on that ramp that Milo struck the back of a motorcycle that was being ridden by 24-year-old Ivy Ni.

Police said Ni was thrown from the motorcycle and Milo ran her over with the stolen SUV.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers confirmed that Ni was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said officers with the City of Miami found the SUV abandoned in the 1300 block of South Dixie Highway.

Police said a perimeter was established and Milo was found in the area hours later.