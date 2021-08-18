Several Cuban doctors use social media to protest conditions during coronavirus pandemic.

MIAMI – A group of overworked Cuban doctors and medical students used social media to protest the lack of resources available during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Miguel Angel González Suárez, who works at a hospital in Cuba’s Cienfuegos province used Facebook to report his disappointment with a recent visit by government officials and the lack of solutions to be able to “ensure” the adequate care” of patients.

“We keep working without medicines. I don’t stop to quote them because the list would be extensive, just remember that today it was the cause of death in our center,” González Suárez wrote in Spanish, adding that “the health sector is tired, exhausted, and mostly disappointed.”

Students at the Universidad de Ciencias Médicas de Holguín said the healthcare system there has collapsed. Ramon Villamil used Facebook to announce the inception of an apolitical group of volunteers who are visiting people who are ill at home.

“This group has already started its work in Holguín with active members who want to do a lot,” Villamil wrote in Spanish on Facebook. “Now we are getting stronger and we will grow little by little.”

