Mother worries about charter school’s lack of face masks, COVID reporting

COOPER CITY, Fla. – The mother of a student at Renaissance Charter School at Cooper City is worried about her son’s safety since the school is not enforcing the universal indoor face mask mandate that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended for schools, and it is not reporting the number of COVID cases.

At the long pick-up line, down Palm Avenue, after the first day of school at Renaissance Charter School at Cooper City, parents said administrators gave them a choice. The school’s policy abides by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ July 30th executive order banning face mask mandates.

The concerned mother said the school doesn’t have a coronavirus testing program and she fears school employees are not going to volunteer to quarantine. She and others wish the school would consider changing their policies at least while the COVID cases are surging in Broward County.