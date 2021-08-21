Fire crews arrive quickly, extinguish blaze at Fort Lauderdale triplex

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family has been displaced after a fire broke out inside a Fort Lauderdale triplex.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a residential fire near the intersection of Southwest 29th Avenue and 19th Street.

Crews were met by heavy smoke but were able to quickly contain the fire to its area of origin, authorities said.

Rescue workers treated one man for smoke inhalation.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said a family of two is being assisted by the Red Cross.