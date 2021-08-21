Pair of men charged with deadly Lauderhill shooting that happened in June

Police arrest 2 men for fatal Lauderhill shooting that happened in June

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities have made a pair of arrests in connection to a fatal shooting that took place earlier this year in Broward County.

Suspects Kenneth Lazarre, 20, and Ronnie Woods, 21, went before a judge on Friday.

Both are facing felony murder charges.

According to police, Woods fatally shot a man during a robbery that happened in June.

It happened in the area of Northwest 4th Street and 36th Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on June 16.

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the street.

At the time, neighbors in the area said they heard what sounded like fireworks.

Both suspects are being held without bond.