Partly Cloudy icon
85º
wplg logo

Local News

Charges dropped against former Hurricanes player arrested for domestic violence

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Coral Gables, Miami Hurricanes, Miami-Dade County, University of Miami
Former Hurricanes football player accused of domestic violence has charges dropped
Former Hurricanes football player accused of domestic violence has charges dropped

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Charges have been dropped against a former University of Miami football player who was accused of domestic violence.

Avantae Williams was arrested last month for aggravated battery against his girlfriend, who was 31 weeks pregnant at the time.

The Hurricanes dismissed Williams following the arrest.

Police alleged Williams picked up his girlfriend by the hair outside their apartment before throwing her to the ground.

Now that he has been cleared, it’s not known whether he will be reinstated to the team.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter