Charges dropped against former Hurricanes player arrested for domestic violence

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Charges have been dropped against a former University of Miami football player who was accused of domestic violence.

Avantae Williams was arrested last month for aggravated battery against his girlfriend, who was 31 weeks pregnant at the time.

The Hurricanes dismissed Williams following the arrest.

Police alleged Williams picked up his girlfriend by the hair outside their apartment before throwing her to the ground.

Now that he has been cleared, it’s not known whether he will be reinstated to the team.