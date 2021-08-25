More than 44,000 pounds of supplies heads to those in need after Haiti earthquake

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s been more than a week now since Haiti was rocked by a massive earthquake and still, there are so many people who are hurting and in desperate need of help.

One of the organizations now stepping up to help is the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, or AHF.

On Wednesday, they loaded more than 44,000 pounds of supplies onto a private plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The plane will then deliver those goods to some of the hardest hit regions of the country.

And this isn’t the first relief flight that AHF has organized. Just last week, they sent another jet full of medical supplies to Haiti.

Many of those supplies are going to doctors and hospitals, who are still struggling to care for all of the sick and injured.

Unlike last week’s flight, which carried about 7,000 pounds of supplies, the plane they are using Wednesday is much larger, allowing them to take more than five times that amount.

Ad

“This flight is much broader,” AHF Southern Bureau Chief Michael Kahane said. “So in addition to sending the medical supplies that we’ve done already, on this flight we’ve added life-sustaining supplies. So non-perishable food items, tents, sleeping bags, lanterns and flashlights and solar-powered lanterns. So the people who aren’t in the hospital and aren’t injured can start to stabilize, because the rebuilding process is going to be very long.”

While some of these supplies were donated specifically for the cause, many of the things on Wednesday’s flight actually came from one of the Surfside relief groups that started collecting food and water for the Champlain Towers South collapse survivors.

Apparently, they had so many items left over that they offered to send them to Haiti to help some of the people there.

Click here to find out how you can help those in Haiti.