Video captures triple-shooting near Broward food truck where child was injured

WEST PARK, Fla. – Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the moment gunfire erupted early Sunday morning near a food truck off Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Police say three people, including a child, were shot outside the Hachi Bachi Soul Food truck, which was parked directly across the street from The Playhouse Gentleman’s Club.

No arrests have been made as detectives try to determine the motive and search for a suspect.

The surveillance video shows a man suddenly stumbling behind the food truck. Then a person fumbles out of a car before the car takes off.

This video also shows what appears to be a woman trying to help a victim limping from his injuries before the area was swarmed with police.

New surveillance video at scene of triple-shooting near Broward strip club

The three people hit were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

One woman told Local 10 News that one of the victims shot was a customer waiting for food.