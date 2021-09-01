Hialeah man accused of shooting cat in neck with pellet gun

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah man was arrested Tuesday, weeks after he allegedly shot a cat in the neck with a pellet gun while the young child of the cat’s owner was nearby, authorities said.

Chistian Valero, 41, faces one count of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

According to his arrest report, the incident occurred the night of Aug. 8 in the area of East Fourth Avenue and East 32nd Street.

Hialeah police said the woman who owns the cat and a witness were walking in front of Valero’s home when they heard a loud bang and saw Valero shooting at the victim’s cat with a pellet gun.

“At the time of the shooting, the cat was sitting on top of a concrete pillar directly across from the defendant’s residence,” the arrest report stated.

The woman and witness told officers that they heard Valero laughing and telling his wife. “I got him. He’s hit.”

They then realized that the cat had been shot in the upper neck/shoulder area and was bleeding profusely.

Police said the owner rushed the cat to a 24-hour emergency animal clinic, where the cat was treated for the injury and given numerous medications to take home.

According to the report, the woman told police that her young child was near the cat at the time of the shooting and was nearly struck with a pellet.

Police said the woman and witness have both lived in the area for numerous years and Valero is their neighbor.

Authorities said Valero admitted to shooting the cat when he was questioned by police.