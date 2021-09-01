Parents ordered not to contact their kids after wreck that killed 1-year-old

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The parents of a 1-year-old boy who drowned in the Everglades after an Alligator Alley car wreck last year stood before a judge Wednesday.

Marc Dorizar and Charlene Coriolan are charged with multiple counts of child neglect and child abuse after the Sept. 3, 2020 crash on Interstate 75 in west Broward that killed Marvens Dorizar and injured their three other children.

A judge said in the hearing that there is probable cause because “the baby didn’t appear to be wearing a restraint device.”

In court, it was mentioned that the other three children inside the Nissan Frontier were not properly restrained when it suffered a tire blowout. The judge ordered the parents not to have contact with the children who survived the accident.

Investigators say the parents — who were arrested last month — knew of the car’s unsafe tire condition and still decided to drive the car with the young children inside.

The tire failure caused the car to lose control, flip over and overturn into a fence.

The 1-year-old boy Marvens was sitting on his mother’s lap at the time of the crash and was ejected from the car.

His body was later found in a canal nearby.