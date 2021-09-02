Bay Harbor Islands apartment building evacuated after being deemed an unsafe structure

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – Another residential building in South Florida has been evacuated after officials deemed the building to be unsafe.

The town of Bay Harbor Islands ordered all the residents of an apartment building at 1080 93rd Street out Wednesday after the town’s chief building official found it to be unsafe.

In the wake of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in Surfside, the town of Bay Harbor Islands began doing mandatory inspections of certain buildings.

An engineering company conducted an examination of the structure, and on Wednesday, the town received the inspection report, which indicated “significant structural defects.”

Officials, however, have not specified exactly what those defects are.

Residents of the building’s 24 occupied units were told to immediately evacuate.

“My wife is 7 months pregnant, man. I got a 3-year-old baby, man. I got a 3-year-old baby. Forced me to a hotel where I don’t know where I’m going to go,” Chris Corrales said.

Corrales told Local 10 News that he pays $1,900 a month for a one-bedroom apartment that has been converted to two bedrooms.

He said he is very upset about having to evacuate his home at the last minute when the building has had structural issues for years and he believes the town should have known about it and done something about it.

Corrales and his family have been put up at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Surfside by Camillus House for two weeks, but they don’t know where they will go after that.

Corrales said he will be able to enter his apartment from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to collect additional belongings he wasn’t able to get on Wednesday.

According to Corrales, the apartment building is in foreclosure and management has refused to give his deposit back.

He said he moved to South Florida from Tallahassee five months ago for a new job and saw photos of the outside of the building and photos of the fully remodeled apartment unit, so he thought the building was in good shape.

He said once he arrived and saw the building was deteriorating, with broken elevators and an uneven walkway on one floor, among other issues.

He has since hired a lawyer.

According to the town of Bay Harbor Islands, the 56-year-old building has been repeatedly cited by the town, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade’s elevator safety section for violations, but neither the property owner nor the receiver have fixed the problems.

The town is working with the building’s management company, several charities and the court-appointed receiver to support displaced residents and their pets.