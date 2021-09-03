Student taken into custody after gun found in backpack at Opa-locka school

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A student at Beacon College Prep in Opa-locka was taken into custody Friday after a gun was found inside of their backpack, authorities said.

According to Opa-locka police, officers secured the gun and no one was injured.

The gun was not loaded, authorities say.

A woman whose grandson attends the school at 13400 NW 28th Ave. told Local 10 News that her grandson was bullied by the student and another student, and said her grandson’s mother has been trying to get the attention of school administrators, but nothing has been done until now.

Last week, a student at Miramar High School was arrested after bringing a loaded gun on campus.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we gather more details.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Ad

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.