Miami Beach honors 9-year-old shark bite victim, making him police chief for the day

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A young tourist who was bitten by a shark during his visit to South Florida has returned in order to be honored.

The City of Miami Beach made 9-year-old Jay Weiskopf police chief for the day during a ceremony on Saturday morning.

The Weiskopf family was vising from Minnesota when Jay was bitten by a 4-foot shark while swimming off the coast of South Beach back in March.

His family is getting a vacation do-over, receiving an all-expenses-paid trip back to Miami Beach.

Jay’s mother Kristine Weiskopf said Saturday that she didn’t think the family would ever come back after the incident earlier this year.

She said Jay is back to his normal self and that he doesn’t have any more doctors’ appointments, or anything related to the bite. She said she often reminds him that, “Chicks dig scars.”

They arrived on Friday and were greeted by MBPD’s 3-year-old golden retriever Lincoln, a crisis response K-9.