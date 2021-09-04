Partly Cloudy icon
85º
wplg logo

Local News

Miami Beach honors 9-year-old shark bite victim, making him police chief for the day

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami Beach, Shark Bite, Miami-Dade County, South Beach
9-year-old Jay Weiskopf was made Miami Beach Police Chief for the day.
9-year-old Jay Weiskopf was made Miami Beach Police Chief for the day. (WPLG)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A young tourist who was bitten by a shark during his visit to South Florida has returned in order to be honored.

The City of Miami Beach made 9-year-old Jay Weiskopf police chief for the day during a ceremony on Saturday morning.

The Weiskopf family was vising from Minnesota when Jay was bitten by a 4-foot shark while swimming off the coast of South Beach back in March.

His family is getting a vacation do-over, receiving an all-expenses-paid trip back to Miami Beach.

Jay’s mother Kristine Weiskopf said Saturday that she didn’t think the family would ever come back after the incident earlier this year.

She said Jay is back to his normal self and that he doesn’t have any more doctors’ appointments, or anything related to the bite. She said she often reminds him that, “Chicks dig scars.”

They arrived on Friday and were greeted by MBPD’s 3-year-old golden retriever Lincoln, a crisis response K-9.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter