Couple injured in Miami International Airport cart crash looking into hiring attorney

MIAMI – A couple was injured at Miami International Airport when the cart they were riding on crashed in the terminal.

It happened on Friday at about 1:30 p.m. in MIA’s Concourse D.

The couple was on their engagement trip but now both are recovering from their injuries.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said it was a piece of luggage that fell onto the accelerator and that caused the crash.

The driver of the cart lost control, hitting a woman before smashing into a column.

Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter spoke to the couple who said they were on that cart.

Kerrina Powell said she has a broken arm and part of her leg is broken as well.

“When the cart took off, I was against the wall,” she said. “You see my hand is broken, my thumb broke, and my lower leg is broken.”

Both Powell and her fiancé' said they are on the mend but still in a lot of pain.

“It smashed my fiancé into the wall and ejected me off the cart,” said Shannon Clemmons.

The couple said they looking into retaining an attorney for possible litigation.