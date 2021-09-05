Miami Beach ramping up police presence to curb recent crime

As many as 50 new officers, some on ATV’s, have been patrolling Miami Beach as people party this holiday weekend.

Crowds are lining the streets to celebrate Labor Day weekend.

“It’s like a big playground,” said Daylin Arrington.

Miami Beach police are stepping up patrol following a violent wave of crime recently, including when a young father, Dustin Wakefield, was murdered on Ocean Drive last week.

So far, 40 officers were reassigned to patrol Miami Beach streets, as well as 10 additional Miami-Dade officers every weekend.

More code compliance teams, park rangers, homeless outreach and sanitation teams are also hitting the streets.

“Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said it’s the highest level of policing ever in the entertainment district.

“This year alone, we’re arrested 3,154 people in South Beach,” he said.

The patrols are the latest effort to make the area safer for tourists and locals at home.

The additional patrols are expected to stay until at least the end of the year.