Woman accused of killing toddler, stabbing husband makes appearance in court

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A mother accused of killing her young daughter and stabbing other family members went before a Miami-Dade judge on Saturday.

Precious Bland, 38, was ordered to be held without bond.

She is facing several charges, including second degree murder.

A medical examiner determined Bland’s young daughter died by drowning.

According to police, Bland drowned the 15-month-old earlier this month, and then allegedly stabbed her teenage daughter and husband at their home in Northwest Miami-Dade County.

The couple’s other children were home at the time, but they were able to escape unharmed.

A neighbor told Local 10 News that before the attack, Bland stopped by their home saying bizarre things about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bland has also been charged with child abuse and attempted murder. Her four children are currently in the care of their biological father.

