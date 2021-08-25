Mostly Cloudy icon
Surviving children of woman charged with killing 15-month-old daughter can stay with their father, judge rules

Police: Medical examiner determines cause of death for 15-month-old was drowning

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Tags: Crime, Miami-Dade County, Miami
Judge rules children of woman charged in toddler's murder can stay with their father

MIAMI – A shelter hearing took place on Wednesday to decide who will care for the four children of a woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter.

Authorities told Local 10 News the child’s cause of death was drowning.

That woman, 38-year-old Precious Bland, has also been charged with stabbing her husband and teenage daughter.

A judge ruled that Bland’s surviving children can stay with their father, Evan Bland, who also allowed for the biological father of his wife’s oldest daughter to visit whenever he wants.

“My door is open for him at any time,” Evan Bland said. “Any time of day he wants to come by, he can. Middle of the night, any time.”

The judge said Precious Bland was to have no contact with her children.

A neighbor, Thelma Sloan, told Local 10 News that Precious Bland came to her door Monday, just hours before the attack, giving her a bizarre warning about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“She said, ‘Ms. Sloan, have you taken a shot? Please don’t take those shots. I got a vision today from God. And he said anybody who take a shot was going to hell,’” Sloan explained.

Precious Bland was arrested and taken to the hospital with what police called self-inflicted injuries.

Records indicate that she has not been placed in jail, as of Wednesday evening.

