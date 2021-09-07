Multiple burglars break into 47 units at Fort Lauderdale storage facility

Surveillance video captures multiple burglars breaking into dozens of units at a Fort Lauderdale storage facility.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nearly 50 storage units were broken into at a Fort Lauderdale facility last month.

Surveillance video captured multiple suspects breaking into units at Extra Space Storage located at 2401 West Broward Blvd.

According to a police report, the crimes took place on the night of Aug. 22 and in the early morning hours of Aug. 23 between approximately 11 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Police said a total of 47 units were burglarized on the first and second floor of the facility.

Up to four masked suspects, wearing gloves and dressed in black from head to toe, broke into the units using crow bars and other tools, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Investigators found blood at the scene and submitted it for DNA testing in an effort to track down the thieves.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize any of the suspects is urged to contact Fort Lauderdale police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.