Video shows marine patrol officers’ pursuit of ‘El Inmortal’ boat before 2 men got away

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – Video a witness released on Tuesday shows marine patrol officers’ recent pursuit of a boat named “El Inmortal,” Spanish for The immortal.
The video shows the boat, which is marked with “24″ on each side and had a Florida registration number on display, traveled southbound on the Indian Creek Canal.
The Monday morning chase on the water ended in Bal Harbour when the boat pulled up to a private waterfront home near Bal Bay Drive. One of the four people inside jumped out first; the others followed.
Officers with the Bal Harbour Police Department secured the boat at the Haulover Marine Center. Authorities unloaded and seized 36 bales of marijuana.
Officers arrested a man and a woman. There were helicopters and officers from Miami-Dade involved in the search for the other two men who jumped off the ship and ran into a community that shares a gated entrance on Collins Avenue with the Bal Harbour Yacht Club.
The Miami-Dade Police Department, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Coast Guard were among the agencies involved.
LOCATION: Map shows area where four suspects abandoned the boat