Video shows marine patrol officers’ pursuit of ‘El Inmortal’ boat before 2 men got away

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – Video a witness released on Tuesday shows marine patrol officers’ recent pursuit of a boat named “El Inmortal,” Spanish for The immortal.

The video shows the boat, which is marked with “24″ on each side and had a Florida registration number on display, traveled southbound on the Indian Creek Canal.

Authorities seized a boat with a Florida boat registration number on display on Monday in Miami-Dade County. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The Monday morning chase on the water ended in Bal Harbour when the boat pulled up to a private waterfront home near Bal Bay Drive. One of the four people inside jumped out first; the others followed.

Officers with the Bal Harbour Police Department secured the boat at the Haulover Marine Center. Authorities unloaded and seized 36 bales of marijuana.

Authorities unloaded and seized 36 bales of marijuana from a boat on Monday in Miami-Dade County. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Officers arrested a man and a woman. There were helicopters and officers from Miami-Dade involved in the search for the other two men who jumped off the ship and ran into a community that shares a gated entrance on Collins Avenue with the Bal Harbour Yacht Club.

The Miami-Dade Police Department, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Coast Guard were among the agencies involved.

LOCATION: Map shows area where four suspects abandoned the boat