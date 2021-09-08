Police arrest 3 Orlando men for storage unit burglaries in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities have charged several men who allegedly robbed several storage units, and they went before a judge on Tuesday.

A total of three men appeared in a Broward County courtroom to face hundreds of charges related to burglarizing storage units.

Hollywood police arrested Orlando men Victor Molina, Anthony Rosario and Osmany Sanchez, but did not say whether those men are the same criminals captured on surveillance video masked and in all black, robbing dozens of units inside a Fort Lauderdale storage facility late last month.

The newly released surveillance video shows four people prying open unit after unit at the Extra Space Storage on West Broward Blvd.

For several hours, the burglars in the video went through storage spaces, taking whatever they want.

A woman who did not want to be identified told Local 10 News her unit was one of the 47 that were burglarized at the Fort Lauderdale facility.

“I lost around $13,000 of jewelry,” she said. “The sneakers, the purses, they can be replaced, but the old stuff given to me, there were coins that cannot be replaced.”

Police said the burglars used crowbars and other tools to break into the units.

There is video of the crooks both entering and leaving the facility, but it doesn’t show them carrying any items out.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize any of the suspects is urged to contact Fort Lauderdale police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.