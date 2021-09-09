Man arrested after shooting neighbor in Westchester, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he shot his neighbor in the upper body, authorities said.

Julio Perez is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of armed burglary.

The shooting was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 8200 block of Southwest 25th Street.

According to Miami-Dade Police Detective Chris Thomas, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers arrived at the scene to find a damaged door to a home, but no victim.

He said it was later discovered that the victim’s wife took her husband to a local hospital, and he was then airlifted to another medical center in stable condition.

Police said the victim was shot in the upper torso and was awake and speaking with detectives.

According to Thomas, the wife told officers that her husband was involved in an ongoing dispute with their neighbor, Perez.

She said Perez broke the door to their home overnight, entered their house and shot her husband.

Police said the woman’s husband was the only person injured in the shooting.

According to authorities, two other people who were involved in the incident are being interviewed, but they are not facing charges at this time.