Man who stabbed Miramar teen to death in 2002 already in prison, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. – DNA evidence connects Joseph Pollard — a man currently serving a life sentence for kidnapping, robbery and assault — to the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl in her Miramar bedroom back in 2002, police announced Tuesday.

Local 10 News first reported Monday that an arrest was set to be revealed in the killing of Farrah Carter, a case that had gone cold for 19 years.

“It’s still a journey in life to try to absorb the loss of a child,” said Kim Battle, mother of the 15-year-old girl who was murdered in the family’s home on May 22, 2002.

Miramar police were able to get DNA evidence from the scene of the grisly crime, but they were unable to initially find a match. The case went cold.

DNA technology has since advanced, and investigators say they got a match to Pollard, who cops say had a history of violence toward women.

“We’re grateful that we received an indictment for first-degree murder last Thursday,” said Miramar police Det. Joe Tomlin. “We interviewed Joseph Pollard. He denies involvement.”

Even though Miramar police got an indictment, the investigation is ongoing. The family did not know Pollard, and detectives want to know what led up to the killing.

Farrah’s sister Keli Craig was 8 when the murder happened and found her dead.

“My sister was the type of person who wanted so much in life and was not even able to see that next day,” Craig said Tuesday at a news conference with family and police.

Although there is some closure, the family still has many questions.

“We got one piece of the puzzle,” Craig said.

Farrah’s father broke down during the news conference. The pain of loss lasts forever.

Authorities ask anyone who has information about Pollard or this crime to call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-8477.