Miami-Dade schools officer arrested for alleged domestic violence involving another officer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade Police Schools officer was arrested on Tuesday morning in Miami Lakes.

Officer Yessenia Sanchez, 31, was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident involving her boyfriend of about five years — who is also a police officer.

According to the arrest form, Sanchez accused him of slapping her in the face. They started arguing about childcare arrangements on Monday night, police said.

Aside from scratching him on the neck, arm, and back, the officer also reported Sanchez armed herself with a gun and a knife and threatened to hurt herself, threw a ceramic at him, and damaged the tires of his personal car and his department-issued patrol car.

Miami-Dade Police Schools Chief Edwin Lopez released a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying the alleged crimes happened while off duty and the internal affairs unit is investigating.

Sanchez joined Miami-Dade Police Schools two years ago, according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Records show Sanchez is facing charges of battery and criminal mischief and she remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Emily Hales and Wilson Louis contributed to this report.