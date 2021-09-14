Police: Driver crashes stolen vehicle into box truck in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning after crashing a stolen pickup truck into a commercial box truck in Hialeah, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 11:35 a.m. in the area of West 72nd Street and 19th Court.

According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to pull over the driver.

He said the driver fled and crashed into the box truck.

No officers chased after the vehicle after the driver failed to stop, Rodriguez said.

Hialeah Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and treated the suspect for a minor injury before the driver was detained by police.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver’s identity was not immediately released nor were further details about the theft of the vehicle.