Teenage boys arrested over child porn with 12-year-old girl on Snapchat, deputies say

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. – Deputies arrested three teenage boys after a child porn video of one of them with a 12-year-old girl surfaced on Snapchat at a school in the Florida Keys, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced on Tuesday.

Monroe County School District officials notified deputies of the child porn in April and seized a 16-year-old boy’s cell phone. During the investigation, deputies identified two other suspects and the girl.

The 16-year-old boy who was in the video with the 12-year-old girl faces a charge of lewd and lascivious battery.

The 14-year-old boy who recorded the video faces charges of cruelty toward a child by promoting a performance that included a sexual act by a child.

The 16-year-old boy accused of sharing the video in school faces charges of lewd and lascivious battery, obscene communication by transmitting child pornography, and cruelty toward a child by promoting a performance that included a sexual act by a child.