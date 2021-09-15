Partly Cloudy icon
South Miami police search for missing 72-year-old man with special needs

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – South Miami police are searching for a missing 72-year-old man who was last seen on Friday.

According to authorities, Alberto Sanchez has special needs and requires medication daily.

Police said he was last seen Friday in the South Miami area and was wearing a white and green shirt and blue jeans.

According to police, Sanchez is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the South Miami Police Department at 305-663-6302.

