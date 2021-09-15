Broward mayor announces financial incentive for employees to get COVID vaccine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Mayor Steve Geller announced on Wednesday that he will not be implementing an employees’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Instead, he said, there will be a $500 financial incentive during a 60-day period to those who decide to get the vaccine.

Geller said unvaccinated employees, both those who are union members and non-union members, will have to pay a biweekly surcharge of $20 and submit to weekly COVID testing.

“We don’t know the percentage of employees that are vaccinated,” Geller said, adding the Broward County administrator will enforce the program on about 6,800 employees, excluding the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the Property Appraiser’s Office, Supervisor of Elections, and the Clerk of Courts.

Geller also said there is a universal indoor face mask mandate at the Broward County government center. He said the best way to protect your community is by wearing face masks and vaccines.

Geller said he is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to consider getting free monoclonal antibody therapy after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The therapy is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the CB Smith Park, at 900 N. Flamingo Rd., in Pembroke Pines. For more information, call 954-357-5170 or visit this page.

