Partly Cloudy icon
86º
wplg logo

Local News

Broward mayor announces financial incentive for employees to get COVID vaccine

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale
Photo does not have a caption

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Mayor Steve Geller announced on Wednesday that he will not be implementing an employees’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Instead, he said, there will be a $500 financial incentive during a 60-day period to those who decide to get the vaccine.

Geller said unvaccinated employees, both those who are union members and non-union members, will have to pay a biweekly surcharge of $20 and submit to weekly COVID testing.

“We don’t know the percentage of employees that are vaccinated,” Geller said, adding the Broward County administrator will enforce the program on about 6,800 employees, excluding the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the Property Appraiser’s Office, Supervisor of Elections, and the Clerk of Courts.

Geller also said there is a universal indoor face mask mandate at the Broward County government center. He said the best way to protect your community is by wearing face masks and vaccines.

Geller said he is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to consider getting free monoclonal antibody therapy after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The therapy is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the CB Smith Park, at 900 N. Flamingo Rd., in Pembroke Pines. For more information, call 954-357-5170 or visit this page.

News conference

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Terrell Forney joined Local 10 News in October 2005 as a general assignment reporter. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but a desire to escape the harsh winters of the north brought him to South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email