Florida reports 10,723 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The newest COVID-19 data from the CDC on Wednesday shows an additional 10,723 cases and three deaths from the previous day.

Florida has now reported 3,464,113 cases and 49,257 fatalities connected to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, the latest metrics show. The numbers are sent to the CDC by the Florida Department of Health.

The state has averaged just over 12,000 new cases per day over the past week, a distinct drop from the peak of the summer surge in August when Florida was reporting 21,000+ new infections per day.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida continues to decrease as well.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, 10,727 patients were admitted with COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday.

Ad

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for September 14, 2021



🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 10,727 pic.twitter.com/pB6DCwVBg9 — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) September 14, 2021

Click here for information on where to get COVID-19 testing or vaccines in South Florida.