Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, world leaders react to killing of Islamic State leader

France says its military has killed a terrorist known as Abu Walid.

The Islamic State Leader is believed to be the mastermind of the ambush and killing of four U.S. servicemen in Niger in 2017.

One of those servicemen was sergeant La David Johnson of Miami Gardens whose death rocked South Florida, as well as the widow and children he left behind.

Local 10 News first met Johnson back in 2013 before his military service when he’d ride on his one-wheeled bike to work for fun.

Friends and family said he was smart and resourceful, which lead him to become a vehicle mechanic in the army on a specialized unit.

The pentagon revealed the harrowing day in 2017, when Sgt. Johnson fired back at more than 100 ISIS members as they ambushed his team.

And even after becoming separated, he fought until the very end.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the death of Abu Walid a major success, as well Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, who wrote to Local 10 News, “This notorious terrorist was responsible for brutal and often fatal attacks on countless individuals, including my constituent Sgt. LaDavid Johnson... While his assassination does not make up for the many lives lost at his direction, it is an important step in the fight against terrorism.”