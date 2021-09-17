Security increases in Capitol Hill ahead of ‘Justice for J6′ rally on Saturday

WASHINGTON – The fences were back at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the “Justice for J6″ rally on Saturday to show support for the hundreds who are facing charges over their alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot.

Look Ahead America, a pro-Trump non-profit organization lead by Matt Braynard, announced the “peaceful protest” is in support of “political prisoners.”

Former President Donald Trump told The Federalist during an interview on Thursday that the rally on Saturday was a setup. Braynard was a Trump campaign staffer in 2016.

“If people don’t show up they’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s a lack of spirit!’ And if people do show up they’ll be harassed,” Trump said, according to The Federalist.

FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. The U.S. Capitol Police said Saturday, Sept. 11 it has recommended disciplinary action in six cases after an internal review of officer behavior stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The department's Office of Professional Responsibility opened 38 internal investigations and was able to identify 26 of the officers involved, the police said in a statement. It said in 20 of the cases, no wrongdoing was found. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The rally comes amid revelations about Trump in “Peril,” a new book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa that will be released on Sept. 21. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is still reviewing and waiting for records.

Inside the U.S. Capitol, Democrats in the Senate are divided over a $3.5 trillion bill, which President Joe Biden wants to fund with a 28% top corporate tax rate and a higher tax for Americans who earn more than $400,000 annually.

“This bill is going to have a big impact for South Florida,” said Marty Walsh, the U.S. secretary of labor, about investments to address climate change. He also added the bill will also “make sure we create the opportunities for people and help people with pathways into the middle class.”

Biden’s plan also aims to invest in providing a free community college education, more free child care, and family leave, and more funding for Medicare.

