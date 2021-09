Thousands of volunteers showed up on Saturday to help clean South Florida's beaches.

MIAMI – Thousands of volunteers showed up to help clean South Florida’s coastline on Saturday morning.

It’s all part of an international event aimed at keeping beaches clean.

One place many volunteers were out was Oleta River State Park, including Local 10 anchor Louis Aguirre and other members of the Local 10 News family.

