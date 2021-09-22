Devious licks trend hits Broward schools

Broward County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright sent a message about the criminal actions Wednesday. The TikTok trend has been seen across the country.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Broward County’s interim schools superintendent spoke out Wednesday about the so-called “Devious Licks” challenge, a social media trend that encourages kids to commit acts of vandalism and share them on apps like TikTok.

“Not only are these challenges disturbing, but they are asking for our youths to participate in criminal and possible life-changing events,” Vickie Cartwright said, noting that the vandalism is being caught on surveillance camera as well as on students’ own videos that are being posted. “Multiple schools have had soap dispensers and exit signs ripped off the walls, urinals removed and ceiling tiles damaged.”

The district has not said which specific schools have fallen victim to the trend, which has also plagued Miami-Dade schools.

And schools aren’t the only places being targeted. A gated community in Miramar sent an email to residents saying bathrooms there have been vandalized, possibly inspired by this same challenge.

TikTok has removed videos promoting devious licks and made the hashtag unsearchable on the app.