Man arrested in connection with arson attack at Miami car dealership

MIAMI – Miami police have arrested a 39-year-old man who they said set several vehicles on fire last week at a car dealership in Miami.

Anthony Gregory was taken into custody Thursday on charges of first-degree arson and criminal mischief.

The incident occurred early in the morning on Sept. 14 at Magic City Auto, which is located on Southwest 8th Street near 32nd Avenue.

According to his arrest report, Gregory is the man who was captured on surveillance video walking back and forth in front of the dealership before pouring some sort of accelerant on some of the vehicles.

Several vehicles are seen bursting into flames before Gregory runs away, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said there were about 30 vehicles parked at the dealership, three of which were scorched in the blaze. He said a fourth vehicle sustained heat damage.

According to police, a detective immediately recognized Gregory in the video because she had assisted with a previous arrest involving the suspect.

Police said Gregory refused to speak with detectives about the incident.

It doesn’t appear that he had any prior contact with the dealership.

According to the arrest report, the estimated damage suffered by the dealership was $45,000.